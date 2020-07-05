Alfred J. Shrieves died of a pulmonary embolism on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the age of 72.
Alfred was born the son of a water-man in Onancock, Virginia, on the Eastern Shore. He was the first in his family to go to college and he earned a degree from Christopher Newport College in 1973.
He was a skilled and thoughtful accountant, and he creatively oversaw the expansion of Virginia Health Services as Executive Vice President of Finance from 1990-2020. He was an expert on financial matters dealing with elder care, and he was well-known in his field.
Although he traveled far from his humble beginnings, he always loved crab cakes. He was a quiet person with a dry sense of humor, and he will be greatly missed. Anyone who knew Al knew him for a selfless and dedicated father, husband, and American. The better they knew him, the more they knew this to be true.
Alfred would have celebrated his 50-year anniversary of marriage with his wife, Ann, this August. He is survived by his wife, daughter Katie, son-in-law Stan, grandson Alfred, and standard schnauzer, Emma.
The service will be Monday, July 6, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Heritage Humane Society in Alfred's honor.
Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com
