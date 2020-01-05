|
|
Smithfield, Va.
Alfred M. Johnson, 77 passed away on Dec 17, 2019. Al graduated from Warwick High School in 1960 and began his career at the Newport News Shipyard in 1961. After a brief time in the Army which included a tour in Vietnam, he returned to the shipyard until his retirement in 1999 as a cost budget analyst. In addition to being a die-hard Redskins fan, Al love to participate in sports. He spent many years fishing, golfing and bowling. In his younger years he tried softball and tennis. Al also loved traveling with his wife throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. His favorite trips were to Alaska and Hawaii. Everyone who knew Al saw the kindness in him as well as the quiet "jokester". Al was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Johnson, Sr. and Ellen Perry Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Barbara Z. Johnson; brother, William E. Johnson, Jr. and wife, Sandra Johsnson; sister-in-law, Lorraine Peters; and beloved nieces, Megan Johnson, Victoria Peters and Delaney Peters. He will be missed by all.
A memorial service will be held on Jan.11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2730 Bridge Road, Suffolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 5, 2020