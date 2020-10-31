Rev. Alfred P. McQueen, Sr., Ph.D. passed on 10/25/2020 in Hampton, VA. He graduated from Phenix High School in Hampton, VA. He later received a B.S. from Virginia State College (now University), a M.S from Howard University and a Ph.D. from New York University. He served as Professor of Biology at Hampton University from 1972 to 2014.
He served as Associate Minister at Cary's Baptist Church for many years and later became a member of Men's Star Bible Class. He was a Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Delta Beta Lambda chapter.
Dr. McQueen was preceded in death by his parents John F. and Owen Mae McQueen and his brother Mr. Earl Page. He leaves to cherish his memory: his sons, Alfred P. McQueen, Jr. M.D., Esq, his wife Corey and their son Jassiem Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC and Ryan G. McQueen, M.D. of Chesapeake, VA. He also leaves to cherish his memory his former wife, Deaconess Jacquelyn A. McQueen, his brother, Mr. David McQueen of Hampton, VA and his aunt, Mrs. Louella Johnson of Portsmouth, VA. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to COVID, a graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, 11/2/2020 11:00am at the Hampton University Faculty Cemetery. No repast is scheduled. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Family and friends will gather at Nicholson Cummings Funeral Home at 4304 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA 23669 at 10:15am to proceed to the graveside service. A viewing will be held Sunday, 11/1/2020 at the funeral home from 3-7pm. The service will be lived streamed via the funeral home website. Please follow this link: https://www.nickelsoncummingsfuneralhome.com/
