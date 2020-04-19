|
Algia "Tootsie" Elswick Propst passed away on March 29, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Grundy, VA. Tootsie was a devoted Christian and a member of Grafton Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Tootsie is preceded in rest by her husband, William D. Propst.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Mike Lewis (Sheron) of Grundy, VA; her daughter, Melinda Lewis of Yorktown, VA; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends and neighbors.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission or Peninsula Food Bank.
