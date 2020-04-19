Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Resources
More Obituaries for Algia Propst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Algia Elswick "Tootsie" Propst


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Algia Elswick "Tootsie" Propst Obituary
Algia "Tootsie" Elswick Propst passed away on March 29, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Grundy, VA. Tootsie was a devoted Christian and a member of Grafton Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Tootsie is preceded in rest by her husband, William D. Propst.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Mike Lewis (Sheron) of Grundy, VA; her daughter, Melinda Lewis of Yorktown, VA; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends and neighbors.

For a full obituary, please visit claytorrollins.com.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission or Peninsula Food Bank.

Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Algia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -