On June 17, 2019, Alice B. Bryant was called home to rest.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mattie and George Brown, Sr.; husband Frank Bryant, Jr.; and oldest son, Aaron Bryant.
She is survived by her youngest son, Frank Bryant, lll (Terra); daughter-in-law Trudy; 5 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 4 great-grandkids and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
A celebration of her life will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29th, at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 617 32nd Street, Newport News, VA.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on June 27, 2019