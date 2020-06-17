Alice B. Ford
Newport News, Va. Alice "Susie" B. Ford, 87, passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020. Alice was a devoted mother and grandmother who always provided love and support to her family. She would always boast about her grandchildren, Andrew and Emily, and being a part of their lives. Alice was known for her feistiness, quick wit and good humor. She worked at Coats and Clark for over 35 years, AFSS and Bethel Manor as a cafeteria worker until retirement. She will be missed by all who knew her.She was preceded in death by her husband Andrew A. Ford and a grandson Gregory S. Ford. Alice is survived by her children, Robert Ford (Sharon) of Hampton, VA., Linda Brown (Roy) of Ruckerville, VA., Donald Ford (Marlo) of Cape Coral, FL., and Paula Duke and her dearest son-in-law Kevin Duke of Yorktown, VA. and grandchildren, Andrew Duke (Kimberly), Emily Duke, Shawn Ford, Shane Ford, Chris Ford, Nicole, Cindy and Jimmy and several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Hampton Memorial Garden, Hampton. Alice had a deep love of animals so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Rd., Hampton, VA. or to the Peninsula SPCA. Arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Garden
