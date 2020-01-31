|
|
November 13, 1939 – January 24, 2020
Alice B. Howard, 80, of Hampton, VA, entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 noon until 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home 3314 Roanoke Avenue Newport News, VA. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Grafton Baptist Church at noon, 4401 Chestnut Ave, Newport News, VA by Dr. Michael L. Sumler, officiating. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020