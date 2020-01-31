Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
New Grafton Baptist Church
4401 Chestnut Ave
Newport News, VA
Alice B. Howard


1939 - 2020
Alice B. Howard Obituary
November 13, 1939 – January 24, 2020

Alice B. Howard, 80, of Hampton, VA, entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on Friday, January 24, 2020. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 noon until 5:00 p.m. at C.C. Carter Funeral Home 3314 Roanoke Avenue Newport News, VA. Services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Grafton Baptist Church at noon, 4401 Chestnut Ave, Newport News, VA by Dr. Michael L. Sumler, officiating. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020
