Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister. Your presence is sorely missed. You brought light, laughter, and love wherever you went. Thank you for being such a wonderful wife of 56 years. Thank you for being such a great example of motherhood. Thank you for being the best baby sister to your brothers. All hail the QVC Queen! Happy memories until we see each other again. Love You.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store