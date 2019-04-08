|
|
Alice " Mae" Johnson, 76 of New Kent County passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.She is survived by five children Debbie Johnson, Ernestine Johnson, Phyllis Johnson, Felicia Wilson and Terry Johnson; one sister Edna Washington; and numerous grand and great- grand-children.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at 8:00 p.m. Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Barhamsville, Va. with the celebration of life service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2019