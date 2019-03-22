Services Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757) 595-4424 Resources More Obituaries for Alice Barrs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Mae Colbourn Barrs

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alice Mae Colbourn Barrs, 81, died in York County on March 21, 2019. She was born June 23, 1938, in Warwick County, Virginia to Alice and Ernie Colbourn. She was a lifelong Peninsula resident. As a result, she had many long and endearing local friendships – some from her early days at Trinity United Methodist Church and Hilton Elementary School. Alice Mae, as she was known by those from the early days, remained active with her Warwick High School Class of 1956 attending every reunion and social gathering of her classmates. She was engaged in the community throughout her adult life through organizations and clubs such as the Hilton Women's Club, the Junior League of Hampton Roads, Community Bible Study, Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, as a volunteer at Riverside Hospital, James River Garden Club, and James River Country Club. In the mid-1980s she opened and operated The Young Virginian, an upscale clothing store, in a quest to provide Newport News with fashionable clothing options for children.Though Alice was diagnosed at an early age with Multiple Sclerosis, she minimized its impact on her life and her family. She defied physical setbacks with enduring resilience, and embedded those broken parts of her story into a larger one of grace, dignity and gratitude that rippled through the lives of her family and caregivers. She maintained a resolute peace regarding her final rest. More than one doctor attributed her extraordinary longevity to her strong faith. Alice loved living life to the fullest and particularly enjoyed going to concerts and shows, traveling and usually had that next trip booked. Her happy places were the beach and pool, and Alice was forever working on the perfect tan, well beyond the time she knew better. Her sense of style and beauty infused life and celebration into her home, holiday decorating, flower arrangements, and most of all, her own appearance. Whether at home, about town, at the beach or in the hospital, she sported snappy outfits in her colors of light blue, pink, fuchsia or purple, along with perfect hair and nails even to the final hours. Her tiny stature belied her taste for sweets in between, after or instead of meals.Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Alice Hutchins Colbourn and Ernest Jefferson Colbourn and her former husband and father of her children, Carl Albert Barrs.Alice is survived by her children David Barrs (Amy) of Atlanta; her daughter, Suzanne Barrs Roski of Richmond; and her son, Stephen Barrs (Karen), of Gloucester. She was a wonderful grandmother to her seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter: Laura Green (Jeremy) of Decatur, GA; Anna Ogrodnick (Jon) of Atlanta; Sarah and Teddy Roski of Richmond; and Cole, Brad and Caleb Barrs of Gloucester; and great granddaughter, Evelyn Green of Decatur. She also leaves behind her devoted sister, Kathy Powell of Poquoson; niece, Katie Sylstra of Virginia Beach; and nephew, Will Powell of Poquoson. Alice is also survived by several cousins; her sister-in-law, Joan Hammack of Poquoson; and her friend, Bob Cummings of Keene, New Hampshire. Alice was blessed to share the special friendship of Helen and Doug Kellis of Newport News since their high school days. Her family is grateful to and extends its thanks to the many people who treated and cared for Alice over the years including her doctors and therapists; her friend and caregiver, Kris Monroe; her "beauty team"; and the nursing staff at Warwick Forest. The team at The Hamilton, Virginia Health Services, has been extraordinary and provided loving and tender care to Alice during her final weeksThe family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home (11144 Warwick Boulevard) Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:30 – 4:30 PM. A funeral will take place at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church (414 Hiden Boulevard) Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or a . Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2019