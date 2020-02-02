|
Hayes, Va. – Alice Marie Cruz, 42, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Alice was born in Williamsburg and lifelong Gloucester Resident. She was an avid softball player with Newport News Rec Leagues. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
Alice was preceded in death by her father Pete Dunston a nephew Chris Jenkins and brother-in-law George R Woodhouse II. She is survived by her husband of 15 years Reynaldo Cruz and children, Courtney, Alexis, Breann, Tina, Toni and Robert, her mother Ann; sisters, Hope, Abigail and Christy and brothers, David, Carlton, Paul, Willie and Scott 6 grandchildren, Marina, Carter, Marley, Julian, Matthew and Mason.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Severn Church, Gloucester, Va. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.
Memorial maybe made to help with funeral expenses to Amory Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1026, Grafton, Va. 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 2, 2020