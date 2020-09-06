Alice Marie Fitzhugh Ferrell, 85, a long-time resident of Poquoson prior to moving to Gilbert, Arizona last year and to be closer to family, passed away on August 26, in her home, and in the presence of several of those family members. Alice was born on April 30, 1935 and is predeceased by her husband, Robert O. Ferrell, parents Brodie and John Fitzhugh, and brother William Stuart Fitzhugh.



She is survived by sons William K. Ferrell (Annmarie) and Larry D. Ferrell (Hope); grandchildren Tiffany Moon, Shawn Ferrell (Serena), Alethea Ferrell; and great grandchildren, Aja Medina and Avery Moon.



After graduating from King George High School in 1953 she worked in the King George Circuit Court until she followed Robert's military career from 1955-1983. During that time, she lived in Panama, California, Arkansas, Okinawa, Japan, Springfield VA, Arizona, and Hawaii, before moving to Poquoson in 1982.



She retired from her Langley AFB Civil Service job in 1997. After retiring she volunteered at the Langley AFB Pharmacy. She was a member of Christ the King Episcopal Church.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 4109 Big Bethel Road, Tabb, VA, on September 26 at 10:00 a.m. All guests are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A small graveside service will be held that same day at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5486 St Pauls Road, King George, VA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Episcopal Church, 4109 Big Bethel Rd, Yorktown, VA 23693.



