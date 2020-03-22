|
|
Alice Marie Timins, RN, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 66. She was a native of Patterson, NJ and a resident of Smithfield for the past three years. Ali was a registered nurse and worked at the Patterson New Jersey Hospital Emergency Room. She had previously worked at Hollywood Memorial Hospital, Hollywood, FL, for over 2 years as a Recovery Room Nurse and worked many years with her husband in his private practice. Ali loved to cook and make floral arrangements and she was a strong supporter of the Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Bruce I. Timins and son, Dr. Aaron Michael Timins, as well as a close neighbor and friend, Shelia Schoenberg.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, P.O. Box 97007, Washington, DC 20090-7007.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020