Alice Marie Newbill Doggett, 93, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Avery and Charlotte Newbill, husband Ray, son Cliff, daughter Jerri (GiGi), and one grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri, (husband Chuck), "adopted" daughter Natalie Kent, sister in law Patricia Colonna, daughter in law, Katie, six grandchildren, and her precious pup companion Rascal. Alice was a devoted wife, mother, and Christian. She was a member of Westhampton United Methodist Church (Richmond) and Bethany United Methodist Church in Gloucester Point, active in the choirs of both. She lived her life as Jesus taught . . . loving others, trusting in her faith, and remaining hopeful in all things. Mom was a creative person in all she did. Through the years, she raised numerous finches and canaries and taught many a parakeet to talk. She enjoyed feeding and identifying the outdoor birds as well. She loved gardening, especially Day Lilies, Hostas, Rhododendron, and Azaleas. She was an avid grower of African Violets and president of the Richmond African Violet Society from 1971-1975, and 1979-1981. She loved to cook, but was especially fond of baking (pound cakes were everyone's favorites!). She was a seamstress and a quilter, and knitted many of the family's sweaters, etc. Alice's favorite time of year was Christmas, and she could never decorate enough! Nor could she have too many at the table, often including friends who otherwise may not have had a home-cooked dinner. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Mike Derflinger and Reverend Art Wolz will be held on Wednesday, August 19, at 11:00 a.m. in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is mandatory, and masks are required. In memory of our loved one, please consider memorial contributions to Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 527, Gloucester Point, Va., 23062, or Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, P.O. 385, Gloucester Va., 23061. The family would like to thank Jennifer Owens and Carol Sullivan for their loving devotion and care for Jerri and Alice throughout the past five years. Sincere thanks to the staff of York Convalescent Center and Riverside Hospice for the excellent care and heartfelt kindness as well. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



