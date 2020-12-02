1/1
Alice Parker Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Parker Martin, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She received her B.S. degree in Education from ACC (Barton University), with Masters from William and Mary, Old Dominion University, and Hampton University.

Alice taught in Newport News Elementary Schools, and Four Oaks, and Glendale-Kenly Elementary Schools in North Carolina. She enjoyed participating in the North Carolina Kiwanis projects, traveling, shopping, and helping others.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Junius Y. Parker and Maude Allen Parker, and siblings, Evelyn Parker, Betty West, and Jerry Y. Parker. She is survived by siblings, Joyce P. McKeel (Ben), and Dennis R. Parker (Linda) and nieces and nephews. Alice is also survived by special friends Lyndia Johnson (Ray) and their family, and Sheila Griffin and Kelsey Griffin - a heartfelt thanks and appreciation for their kindness and loving support.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Juniper Church Cemetery, Juniper Church Road, Four Oaks, North Carolina. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both services.

Special thanks to Riverside Regional Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23601 and Rose-Graham Funeral Home Four Oaks Chapel, Four Oaks, North Carolina.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Juniper Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved