Alice Parker Martin, 76, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She received her B.S. degree in Education from ACC (Barton University), with Masters from William and Mary, Old Dominion University, and Hampton University.Alice taught in Newport News Elementary Schools, and Four Oaks, and Glendale-Kenly Elementary Schools in North Carolina. She enjoyed participating in the North Carolina Kiwanis projects, traveling, shopping, and helping others.Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Junius Y. Parker and Maude Allen Parker, and siblings, Evelyn Parker, Betty West, and Jerry Y. Parker. She is survived by siblings, Joyce P. McKeel (Ben), and Dennis R. Parker (Linda) and nieces and nephews. Alice is also survived by special friends Lyndia Johnson (Ray) and their family, and Sheila Griffin and Kelsey Griffin - a heartfelt thanks and appreciation for their kindness and loving support.A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, Newport News. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Juniper Church Cemetery, Juniper Church Road, Four Oaks, North Carolina. Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both services.Special thanks to Riverside Regional Hospice.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd. Newport News, VA 23601 and Rose-Graham Funeral Home Four Oaks Chapel, Four Oaks, North Carolina.