Seaford, Va.- Alice Rose Harbison Hansford. Alice was a beautiful, prim & proper lady, devoted wife and mother who enjoyed volunteering, cooking, reading, and traveling. She died Friday June 7, 2019 at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News with her daughter by her side. She was 87. A Durham, NC native she graduated from the Durham Public Schools, then attended The Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, now known as The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. After school she worked various positions for the US Government in North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington D.C., retiring from Fort Eustis in Newport News. She loved music, playing the piano and also the organ. She loved volunteering to play at nursing homes and hospitals in the community. She also led many Bible studies in homes teaching the love of Christ.Mrs. Hansford was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Robert Hudson Hansford and her parents J.P. and Irvie Frazier Harbison and is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Timothy Marbrey and step-daughters Elsie Henley, Seaford, VA and Lisa Miller, Quinton, VA; 2 grandchildren, Jason Marbrey (Margeaux) Carlie and her husband Luke and their children, Hannah, Harper and Hadley and also step- grandchildren, William, Martha, Christopher, Elisabeth and Makensie and 7 step- great-grandchildren.The funeral will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Zion United Methodist Church, Seaford and burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.A special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Mary Immaculate Hospital for all the kindness, compassion and excellent care given to Mrs. Hansford. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, Peninsula North Gideon Group, PO Box 6373, Newport News, VA 23606 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC. 28201. Arrangements are being handled by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary