Alice Wallace Hayes, 79, was called to rest in the early morning of Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital. She transitioned peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. Alice was born October 25, 1939 in Camp Perry, York County Virginia, to the late Mason Wallace and Mattie Taylor Wallace. She was the only daughter and the youngest of six children. Alice graduated from Bruton Heights High School in 1958 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Virginia State College (now University) in 1962. Alice was an elementary school educator for over thirty years in the York County School Division. Alice was a devoted wife of 56 years. She is survived by her husband, Albert W. Hayes, daughter, Allison Hayes, granddaughter, Alexis, as well as three brothers, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., on Friday, October 25th, at Triumph Christian Center, 5501 Huntington Avenue, Newport News. Viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019