Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Triumph Christian Center
5501 Huntington Avenue
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Triumph Christian Center
5501 Huntington Avenue
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice W. Hayes


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice W. Hayes Obituary
Alice Wallace Hayes, 79, was called to rest in the early morning of Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Sentara Careplex Hospital. She transitioned peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. Alice was born October 25, 1939 in Camp Perry, York County Virginia, to the late Mason Wallace and Mattie Taylor Wallace. She was the only daughter and the youngest of six children. Alice graduated from Bruton Heights High School in 1958 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Virginia State College (now University) in 1962. Alice was an elementary school educator for over thirty years in the York County School Division. Alice was a devoted wife of 56 years. She is survived by her husband, Albert W. Hayes, daughter, Allison Hayes, granddaughter, Alexis, as well as three brothers, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., on Friday, October 25th, at Triumph Christian Center, 5501 Huntington Avenue, Newport News. Viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Friday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now