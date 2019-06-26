|
Yorktown, Va. - Alisha Antoinette Cellinesi-Schultz, of Yorktown, Virginia passed away peacefully June 1, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1991. From a young age, her beautiful zest for life and contagious smile touched everyone who met her. Her greatest joy was her two beautiful children, Mila June and Brody Robertson. Friends and family are invited to gather for a funeral service on June 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Amory Funeral Home Chapel, 410 Grafton Drive, Yorktown, Virginia 23692. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in "Memory of Alisha" may be made to: Amory Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1026, Grafton, Va., 23692.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019