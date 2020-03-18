|
|
Alishia D Sellers, born 10/11/1973, went home to be with her heavenly Father on 03/13/2020. Alishia was a native of Newport News, a graduate of Menchville High and a long time employee of AAA. She is loved, missed, and survived, by her children D'Andre and Bria Bradley; former husband Aaron Bradley; grandchildren Jalil, Deontae, and D'Andre Jr.; siblings Leslie, Kenneth, and Alexis Sellers; mother Deidre L. Sellers; maternal grandparents Dolores and James Sellers; aunts Fern E. Jones-Byrd, Jahdoe C. Clarke, Nicole F. Sellers, Bettina J. Sellers; uncles Kip A. and Mark A. (Karen) Sellers; former mother-in-law Linda Bradley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020