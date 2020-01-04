|
Allan M. Wright, 77, much loved and admired musician, died peacefully at his home on December 30, 2019.
He received his bachelors of music education from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, VA, and his masters of music education from James Madison University. Allan was an award-winning band director at York High School in York County and Lafayette High School in Williamsburg/James City County. He was also the Director of Jazz Studies at his Alma mater, Shenandoah University, where he later received the distinguished alumni award. His composition The Count has Time, was published by Columbia Music and many of his arrangements of jazz standards were played and recorded by college groups and military jazz bands.
Besides music, Allan loved playing golf and traveling with his wife, Pat. He participated in church mission trips to Belize and Ukraine. He also loved being with college students, especially internationals, driving them to and from Sunday school and special activities. Most of all, he loved his family. He loved his former students and special friends. Allan was a compassionate man with a unique wit. He and Pat always found something to laugh about.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.M. and Moye S. Wright of Roanoke and his sisters, Janet Atkinson of KY, and Dixie Saunders of Roanoke and their spouses. He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Pat Crymes Wright; son, Perry Wright and his wife Anita Dunston Wright; step-daughter, Isabel Ferguson of Gloucester; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held January 5, 2020 at 2:00 at Walnut Hills Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation to Latisha's house, P.O. Box 5817, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or Walnut Hills Baptist Church WMU Groups, 1014 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23185. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020