Allan R. Schoonover passed away on July 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Rosalie and Robert Schoonover.
Allan was a good man and a loving husband, father, and papa that always thought of his family first. He made sure they were provided for.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Barbara; 3 daughters, Alicia Schoonover of Gardner MA, Kimberlee Hixson and husband Rob of Seaford, VA, and Bobbi Lyn Schoonover of Carrollton, VA; grandchildren Evan and Connor Schoonover and Ada and Nora Hixson; brother Rodney Schoonover and wife Jeanie of Towanda PA; and sister Sheree Schoonover all of Towanda PA.
A celebration of Allan's life will be held at St. George Brewing Co, 204 Challenger Way, Hampton VA from 1 to 4 PM on July 28, 2019. Donations can be made to the . Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019