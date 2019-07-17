Home

R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. George Brewing Co
204 Challenger Way
Hampton, VA
Allan R. Schoonover

Allan R. Schoonover Obituary
Allan R. Schoonover passed away on July 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Rosalie and Robert Schoonover.

Allan was a good man and a loving husband, father, and papa that always thought of his family first. He made sure they were provided for.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Barbara; 3 daughters, Alicia Schoonover of Gardner MA, Kimberlee Hixson and husband Rob of Seaford, VA, and Bobbi Lyn Schoonover of Carrollton, VA; grandchildren Evan and Connor Schoonover and Ada and Nora Hixson; brother Rodney Schoonover and wife Jeanie of Towanda PA; and sister Sheree Schoonover all of Towanda PA.

A celebration of Allan's life will be held at St. George Brewing Co, 204 Challenger Way, Hampton VA from 1 to 4 PM on July 28, 2019. Donations can be made to the . Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
