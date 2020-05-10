Gloucester, Va. – Alleen A. Richardson, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Alleen was a native of Newport News and lifetime peninsula resident.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Orville Richardson, Jr. and a brother her twin Allan Hautz, Sr. and is survived by her daughters, Karen R. Jarvis of Gloucester and Deloris A. Brown of Poquoson; a son, William F. Richardson (Sandra) of Gloucester 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Parklawn Memorial Park, Arrangement by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.