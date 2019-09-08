Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holiday Inn City Center
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen B. Church

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen B. Church Obituary
Allen Barksdale Church, Sr. 78, of Newport News, VA. passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his parents Albert and Melva Church, two brothers Linwood and Bobby Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Shirley, four children Reid Church, Sherri Curtis (Todd), Lisa Sassi (Dick), Dale Church (Erin), Brother Lynn Church (Nancy), sisters Janie Eggleston, Brenda Rafte r(Jim), Four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Holiday Inn City Center in Newport News, VA from 2pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.