|
|
Allen Barksdale Church, Sr. 78, of Newport News, VA. passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his parents Albert and Melva Church, two brothers Linwood and Bobby Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Shirley, four children Reid Church, Sherri Curtis (Todd), Lisa Sassi (Dick), Dale Church (Erin), Brother Lynn Church (Nancy), sisters Janie Eggleston, Brenda Rafte r(Jim), Four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Holiday Inn City Center in Newport News, VA from 2pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019