Allen Earl Mewborn, 73, a lifelong resident of Hampton passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Sentara Careplex Hospital after a brief hospital stay. He attended Hampton High School but later achieved his GED in 1996. Originally working as a Master Plumber before accepting a job at Sentara Hampton General, he then became Maintenance Supervisor for Plant & Engineering. Earl was also instrumental with the move to the new Sentara Careplex Hospital. After many years as Fire Safety Officer, he specialized with JCAHO inspections & later became Manager of Safety & Security. Retiring after 38 years from Sentara, he worked an additional 6 years at Riverside Regional Medical Center as a Project Coordinator, retiring in 2013.
Earl enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially in his tropical backyard oasis, driving his 2017 C7 Corvette Stingray, ATV riding in New Kent and hunting as a member of the Hampton Hunt Club with his son, Billy and high school brothers, Donnie, Mickey, Robert, Steve & Barry. He also enjoyed being a member of Hampton Elks Lodge #366.
He was the son of the late Joe Dixon Mewborn and Hazel Parker Mewborn of Farmville, NC. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Gene Mewborn, Levi Dixon Mewborn, David Joe Mewborn and a grandson, Pete Layden Mewborn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Debra Carole Mewborn; the mother of his children, Patricia Mewborn of Gloucester; sons, Billy Dixon Mewborn and wife JoAnn of Gloucester and Casey Allen Mewborn of Middlesex; his granddaughter, Amber Mewborn Impavido and his great grandson Michael Leo Impavido of Clarksville, TN; and his cousins, Nancy Akel of Ponte Vedra, FL, Ollie and Barry Keiter and daughters, Jessica and Kimberly of Winterville, NC, Judy Mewborn and Larry Mewborn of Raleigh, NC.
Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, a memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a future time. Arrangements will be forthcoming & can be followed on FaceBook.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2020