|
|
Allen Franklin Love Jr. (Ooper), 52 passed away March 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Newport News, VA and was a lifelong resident of Hampton. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Love. He is survived by his children Allen Franklin III (Oopie), Amanda Marie Love and grandson Karsten Allen Love, his father Allen Franklin Love Sr. and sisters Cindy, Kim, and Mickey. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on March 7th at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., N.N. VA; visitation following service.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019