Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen F. (Ooper) Love Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen F. (Ooper) Love Jr. Obituary
Allen Franklin Love Jr. (Ooper), 52 passed away March 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Newport News, VA and was a lifelong resident of Hampton. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Love. He is survived by his children Allen Franklin III (Oopie), Amanda Marie Love and grandson Karsten Allen Love, his father Allen Franklin Love Sr. and sisters Cindy, Kim, and Mickey. Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on March 7th at the Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., N.N. VA; visitation following service.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now