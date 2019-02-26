Allen Leander Comstock, 99, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1919 to John and Vera Comstock. Allen graduated from Newport News High School and attended the Shipyard Apprentice School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the Midway. He graduated from Virginia Tech. Allen had a long career as an electrical engineer at Hastings Raydist in Hampton, which offered him many exciting travel opportunities. He was an active member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church.Allen married Dorothy Walker in August of 1942. They had two children, Cheryle Martin (Kenneth) and Jack Comstock (Ilonka). He is also survived by his present wife, Catherine; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; and sisters, Mary Hastings (Charles) and Dorothy Champine (Robert). Funeral Services will be private. A reception celebrating Allen's life will be held at the Arbors Residences, William Styron Square, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 for all family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary