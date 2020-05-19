Alma H. Johnson
Mrs. Alma H. Johnson, 87, transitioned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home surrounded by family. A viewing will be held from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Whiting's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Whiting's Chapel. Face-book live-stream will be available for this service. Full obituary and condolences can be posted at whitingsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2020.
