Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church East End
Newport News, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church East End
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma M. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma M. Moore Obituary
Alma Joyce Martin Moore, 80, of Richmond, VA, native of Newport News, VA departed this life on May 13, 2019. A leader in her community and mother to many, she leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 61 years, Otto N. Moore, Sr.; children Stephanie "Kim", Otto Jr., D'Andre, Rodney, and Zina (Tim); six grandchildren, Jermaun, Taquillia, Dominique, Nathaniel, Taylor, and Sydni; 4 great grandchildren; sister and brother Paulette Martin and Donald Ray Martin, 3 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law, and a devoted companion and caregiver, Ewan Harris. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End, Newport News, VA. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now