Alma Joyce Martin Moore, 80, of Richmond, VA, native of Newport News, VA departed this life on May 13, 2019. A leader in her community and mother to many, she leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband of 61 years, Otto N. Moore, Sr.; children Stephanie "Kim", Otto Jr., D'Andre, Rodney, and Zina (Tim); six grandchildren, Jermaun, Taquillia, Dominique, Nathaniel, Taylor, and Sydni; 4 great grandchildren; sister and brother Paulette Martin and Donald Ray Martin, 3 sisters-in-law, 2 brothers-in-law, and a devoted companion and caregiver, Ewan Harris. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Second Baptist Church East End, Newport News, VA. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on May 16, 2019