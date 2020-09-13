Alma Moore Messick-Behler, 94, died peacefully on September 8, 2020. She was a native of Poquoson, Virginia.



Alma enjoyed being a homemaker and she was an excellent cook. She was well known for her delicious fudge. She also enjoyed creating some very pretty quilts which she said was a labor of love. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church and a member of the Adult Bible Class and the Phillips Hunt Circle.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas W. Messick; son, Kenny Messick; great-grandson, Nathan Roberts; mother, Lucille Moore Messick and father, Jessie Moore; brothers, Jesse Lee Moore, Robert Edward Moore, and Gerald Moore; and sisters, Joyce Harris, Mary Lou Behler, and Dot Hamilton.



She is survived by her present husband, Robert Behler; brother, Donnie Moore (Patsy); daughters: Patty Firman (Fay) and Carol Forrest (Bobby); son, Tommy Messick (Kim); grandchildren: Robbie Forrest, Leslie Roberts (Keith); Melanie Baldwin (Gary); Wesley Firman (Chantel); Paul Messick (Riqui), Scott Messick, and Corrie Dorsett (Scott); great grandchildren: Aaron Roberts (Holly), Hannah Whitaker (Mason), Katie Forrest, Matthew Forrest, Megan Baldwin, Amy Walker (Brent), Josh Firman, Emma Dorsett and Elizabeth Dorsett; great-great grandchildren: Addison Roberts and Princeton French; and many other relatives and friends.



A graveside service was held on Friday, September 11, at 3:00 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton, Virginia. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Poquoson Fire and Rescue Squad, 830 Poquoson Avenue or to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 831 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, Virginia 23662. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home in Poquoson, VA.



