Mr. Alphonso J. Bethea Sr., affectionately known as Boodaddy, was called home on May 29,2020. He was born in Richmond, Va to the late Alberta Bethea. He is preceded in death by his brothers Johnny and Warren Bethea, his sister Mary Bethea Walker, his children Derrick Jerome and Bionka Jasmine Venable and his great nephew Deandre Bethea. He leaves to cherish his memories his sister Gloria Smith and brothers Lonnie, Thomas and Carlton Bethea (Linda). He also leaves to cherish his children Alphonso Bethea Jr. (Tiffany), Gwen Knightnor (Lorenzo) and Jamar Boothe. His grandchildren Dabreca, Ra'mon, Da'mon, Lorenzo, Janiya, Myran, Monye and Alphonso are left to carry on his legacy. He has 5 great grandchildren. A very special niece and nephew, Keyanna and Johnny Bethea. His grand daughters' mother, Latoya, holds a special place in his heart.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. C.C.Carter Funeral Home
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.