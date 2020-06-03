Alphonso J. Bethea Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alphonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Alphonso J. Bethea Sr., affectionately known as Boodaddy, was called home on May 29,2020. He was born in Richmond, Va to the late Alberta Bethea. He is preceded in death by his brothers Johnny and Warren Bethea, his sister Mary Bethea Walker, his children Derrick Jerome and Bionka Jasmine Venable and his great nephew Deandre Bethea. He leaves to cherish his memories his sister Gloria Smith and brothers Lonnie, Thomas and Carlton Bethea (Linda). He also leaves to cherish his children Alphonso Bethea Jr. (Tiffany), Gwen Knightnor (Lorenzo) and Jamar Boothe. His grandchildren Dabreca, Ra'mon, Da'mon, Lorenzo, Janiya, Myran, Monye and Alphonso are left to carry on his legacy. He has 5 great grandchildren. A very special niece and nephew, Keyanna and Johnny Bethea. His grand daughters' mother, Latoya, holds a special place in his heart.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. C.C.Carter Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved