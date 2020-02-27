|
|
Altha M. Thompson, 97 of Mathews, died peacefully in her home on February 21, 2020 after a brief illness.
She is survived by her son Erwin Carmichael (Dayle), son Morris Edwin (friend Linda), two grandsons, one granddaughter, eight great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, two sister-in-law's, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3601 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, VA. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29 at the church with the Reverend Eric D. Robinson officiating.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020