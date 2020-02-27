Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
3601 Buckley Hall Road
Cobbs Creek, VA
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
3601 Buckley Hall Road
Cobbs Creek, VA
Altha M. Thompson

Altha M. Thompson Obituary
Altha M. Thompson, 97 of Mathews, died peacefully in her home on February 21, 2020 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her son Erwin Carmichael (Dayle), son Morris Edwin (friend Linda), two grandsons, one granddaughter, eight great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, two sister-in-law's, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3601 Buckley Hall Road, Cobbs Creek, VA. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29 at the church with the Reverend Eric D. Robinson officiating.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020
