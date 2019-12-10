|
|
Althea Christian Holmes, 89, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was a native of New Kent County, VA. After retiring from Citizen & Farmers Bank, she moved to Newport News, VA. She was predeceased by her husband, George H. Holmes, Sr. and her son, George Holmes Bey. Survivors include her daughter Linda Holmes Taylor (Wilford, Jr.) of Hampton, VA and son Michael Holmes of Chesterfield, VA. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from noon to 6:00 PM at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 229 N. King Street in Hampton, VA 23669, at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family humbly requests donations to the or to First Baptist Church of Hampton Habitat for Humanity project. Services are entrusted to Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 10, 2019