Alvania M. Harrison quietly departed this life Monday April 13, 2020.
Alvania Harrison, Daughter of the late Thomas Myrick and Victoria Jordan was born October 22, 1936 in Winton, North Carolina. She graduated from C. S Brown High school then married the love of her life John L. Harrison on February 20, 1955. John L. Harrison preceded her in death on April 29, 1993. She Loved and cherished her Grandchildren, Ronyell, Jasmin, Christopher, Chantel, Lauren and three Great Grand Children Jordan, Jayden and Juliana. She was the oldest of Seven, survived by Peggy, James, Nancy, Carrie, Shirley and John. Two foster brothers, nick named CS and JD, Daughter -in law Donna Harrison, Son-in-Law Mack Wright Jr. and a host of Nieces and Nephews. She will truly be missed. The viewing will be held 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Cooke Bros. The Home Going service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 16, 2020