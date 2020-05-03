Alvin Dean Foster, Sr., affectionately known as "AD" was called home on April 30th, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on September 20, 1954 to the late Freddie Foster, Sr. and Adella Foster.
Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Foster, Sr and brother, Freddie Foster, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Adella Foster; estranged wife, Jackie Foster; son, Alvin Foster Jr; daughter, Tonica Foster; brother, Lavon Foster; sisters, Deborah Williams and Jacqueline Perrin; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Monday, May 4th from 12 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A service in his memory will be held on Tuesday, May 5th at Smith Brothers Chapel with a 11 a.m. live stream broadcast at: smithbrothersfh.com.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on May 3, 2020.