Alvin Moore, Sr. affectionately known as "Fatman," answered his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. O. H. Smith and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019