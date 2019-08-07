Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Northside Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyssa Guye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyssa Nicole Guye

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyssa Nicole Guye Obituary
Yorktown, Va. – Alyssa Nicole Guye, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday August 4, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Adalyn Guye; her parents, Gary and Dawn Guye; her siblings, Katie, Jamie, Alexis, Ashlyn, Diana, Eddie and Samuel; and companion Tommy Malone. She is preceded in death by her nana, Sharry Beck and brother, Clark Guye. Alyssa was a 2016 graduate of Tabb High School and a member of Northside Christian Church. Alyssa was a devoted and loving mom to Adalyn whom she adored beyond measure. She loved traveling, adventures, fishing, cooking, puzzles, beaches, animals especially elephants, and spending time with her family. She was kind and empathetic to others. She accepted Jesus and desired for others to know Him as well. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Amory Funeral Home in Yorktown, VA. A celebration service will be held on Thursday at 3:00 PM at Northside Christian Church, 1300 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: sheldrickwildlifetrust.org/donate.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alyssa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now