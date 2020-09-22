Amandra Florine Cole passed away peacefully with her Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick, Georgia. She was born Oct. 21, 1923, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.Amandra is preceded in death by her parents, Cottie Dean Cherry and Frederick Lathem, her husband, Edward Howard Cole, Jr., and two daughters, Sylvia Jean Larsen and Cynthia Jo Cole. She is survived by her daughter, Lucille Cole Bradshaw and husband, Louis Wayne Bradshaw of Brunswick and son, David Lee Cole and wife, Colleen Kennedy Cole of Chicago, Ill. Her brother, James Melvin Dail of Greensboro, North Carolina, also survives. Amandra has nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she adored.A visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, followed by a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in honor of Amandra F. Cole to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Pkwy, Brunswick, GA 31525 where she received companionate and comforting care.