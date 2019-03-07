Amanette Jean Sessom, 85, entered into Eternal Life while in her home, surrounded by family on March 3, 2019. Amanette was born August 8, 1933 in Margarettsville, North Carolina to the late Herbert and Lilly Stephenson. She was preceded in death by her husband William H. Sessom, Jr. and her sister Annette Stephenson. Amanette loved children and walked many of the students in her neighborhood to and from the school bus stop every day. Amanette remained active in her community and at one point she was affectionately referred to as "The Mayor of Stuart Gardens." Amanette is survived by her brother Andrew Stephenson (Mary), two sisters Mable Terry and Terry Williams, her nephew/brother Larry Stephenson (Lois), as well as her children Linda Sessom, Brenda Smith, Shirley Y. Sessom, William H. Sessom lll (Jenelle), and De'Veda Alston (Kevin). She was so proud to be a grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Amanette's Celebration of Life will be held on March 9, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Hampton, VA. Prior to her service, a viewing will be held from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm and the service will start at noon. The family will receive visitors March 8th between the hours of 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm at 17 Hampshire Glen Parkway, Hampton VA 23669. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary