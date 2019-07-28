|
NEWPORT NEWS – Amber Nicole Collier Pyle, 29, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1990 in Hampton and was preceded in death by her mother, Gina Marie Hall; and paternal grandparents, Richard and Lucille Collier. Amber was a graduate of Warwick High School; and attended Deer Park Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Matthew Collier; her daughter, Adrianna Pyle and Adrianna's father, William "Bill" Pyle; her father, Jeffrey Collier; her caregiver and companion, Kyle Watson; a sister, Morgan Collier; two brothers, Tyler Hall and Steven Sholar; maternal grandmother, Joanne Oden and her husband George "Chico"; maternal great grandmother, Ann Boughan; lifelong friend, Amanda Sokoff; and a host of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Randy Fields. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6 – 8 PM.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019