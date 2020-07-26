1/1
Amos M. VanBibber
1929 - 2020
Major (Retired) Amos M. Van Bibber of Hampton, VA died peacefully on July 18, 2020. A veteran of World War II and a decorated veteran of the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War, he was awarded two Bronze Stars for valor.

Following a military career of 22 years, he spent a second career in the Civil Service, introducing computerized logistics systems to the military.

Amos Van Bibber is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Van Bibber. Before his death, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, a testament to a lifelong commitment to each other. He is loved by his children Debra (daughter) and Kevin Berry; Cynthia (daughter) and Terry Williams; his grandchildren Lloyd Berry, Kate and David Gober, Jennifer and Ryan Schmidt. Great grandchildren include Kellen, Landry, Declan, Caleb, Barrett and Kensley.

Born June 29, 1929 to Amos and Mabel Van Bibber of Ashland, KY, Amos is survived by William (brother) and Nancy Van Bibber and their children and grandchildren.

Amos lived a life of honor and integrity and was an inspiration and mentor to many in his lifetime.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 512 Buckroe Road, Hampton, VA on July 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. He will be interred at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
