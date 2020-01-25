|
Amos Rudolph Martin passed away on Thursday January 23, 2020, at Riverside Regional Hospital. He was born on June 3, 1922, and raised by John and Sara Martin in Radford, Va. He served in the military and supported the Manhattan Project during WWII in support of the production of the Atomic Bomb. He ultimately retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a crane operator in the foundry department.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys P. Martin, and by his parents and brother, Maynard Martin.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa, and her husband, Alan Dale Harvey, of Yorktown, and his son, Wendell R. Martin and his wife, Clara "Tip," of Woolwine, Va. He will be missed by his Grandchildren, Jennifer D. Harvey, Andrew M .Harvey, Michael C. Martin, Adam W. Martin, and Wendy Martin Watts. His Great Grandchildren Jesse A. Martin, Cory E. Martin, Clinton J. Yarboro, Adrianne M. Matthews and Alyssa M. George. And finally, the Great Great Grandfather of Malach G. Matthews and Jaxson J. Yarboro. Who gets to have five generations these days?
He is also survived by life-long close friends, Dennis and Janice Griffin of Eden, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, VA. Interment will be at Bellamy Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm before the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Peninsula Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3777, Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 25, 2020