Hayes: Amy Williams Boykin, 50, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1968 and was an active member of Gloucester Point Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and taught the Safe Harbor Sunday School class. Amy graduated from Christopher Newport College and University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She returned to Christopher Newport University as a reference librarian where she worked for 22 years.She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Williams. Survivors include her beloved husband, Mark; father, Hamilton Williams; sister, Sarah and her husband, Doug; nephew, Wesley; and many other beloved family members.Amy lived a full life, glorifying God while she enjoyed the love and admiration of her family and friends. She had many pleasant adventures traveling, both with her husband and family. Amy enjoyed the companionship of her coworkers and church family. Her amazing smile and sweet, gentle ways will be irreplaceable. A celebration of Amy's life will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Gloucester Point Baptist Church. Visitation will take place at the church at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. A reception in the church social hall will be held immediately following the service. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Gloucester Point Baptist Church, P. O. Box 305, Gloucester Point, VA 23062.Services are under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary