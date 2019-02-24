Amy Lou Salken, 60, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Portsmouth VA, to Renee and Morris Salken. She was a 1976 graduate of Ferguson High School. Amy was an accomplished swimmer and loved nothing more than spending time in the sun and water. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed family gatherings. Amy's greatest joy was spending time with her love, of 25 years, Randal Ingle. They loved shopping together and going out to eat on the weekends. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Renee and Morris Salken. She is survived by her sisters, Pam Frank of Dallas, TX, Leslie Perry (Doug) and her beloved brother, Neal (Melinda) all of Newport News along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and one grand-niece. A private family service was held in her loving memory. Donations can be made in Amy's memory to the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary