|
|
Andor Czompo, age 90, of Williamsburg and native of Budapest, Hungary, passed away on December 3rd 2019. He was proceeded in death by his father Andor Czompo of Turkeve, Hungary and his mother Laura Kiss Czompo of Budapest, Hungary. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Ann Czompo of Williamsburg and a son, Andor Steven Czompo of Rochester, NY.
He was enlisted in the Hungarian Army from 1950-1952. He also acquired a liberal arts certificate from St. Bernat Gymnasium and a teacher's certificate from the Hungarian State Folk Institute.
Andor was known for his love of everything Hungarian such as folklore, costumes, and music. He was also known for his love for photography, swimming and for his many faithful dogs. Most of all, he will be remembered as a teacher and mentor. He retired in 1991 from SUNY Cortland.
His proudest accomplishment was that he was a master teacher who conducted Hungarian dance and folklore workshops and master classes at many major universities and folk dance camps worldwide.
A visitation will be Wednesday, December 11th from 4-7pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12th at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road beginning at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice House Community Support, 4445 Powhatan, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or the Southeastern Virginia Golden Retriever Rescue, Education and Training, Inc., Seva Grreat, P.O. Box 8014, Yorktown, VA 23693 (757-827-8561)
Online condolences may be shared on www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 7, 2019