The Brother of Etienne Tshipamba Kasonga Bote-Tshiek, former liaison missionary to PCUSA Presbytery of Eastern Virginia (PEVA) from the Congolese Presbyterian Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Ambassador Andre Muabi Sapo Kumuamba passed away on Tuesday, January 28/2020, in Kinshasa (DRC). He was 83 years old. His burial will be in Kinshasa on Friday February 7th, and a Memorial service here in USA will be held on Saturday February 8th at Kirkwood Presbyterian Presbyterian church, 1209 Hampton HWY, Yorktown VA at 2pm. Instead of flowers the Bote-Tshiek would appreciate any monetary gift to offset expenses endured, condolences and sympathy messages to Bote-Tshiek, 32 Lucas Creek Road, Newport News VA 23632.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020