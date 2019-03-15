Home

Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Andrea Lee Starkey

Andrea Lee Starkey Obituary
Andrea Lee Starkey, age 72, died at her home in Poquoson, VA, surrounded by her family in the early morning hours of Monday, March 11 after a several year battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Bellingham, WA on February 19, 1947 to Colonel Lloyd Winfield Brown, a decorated WWII veteran, and Rowena Delia Brown and was the youngest of two daughters. Andrea is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles Donald Starkey, Jr., who she met while attending Christopher Newport University, as well as five children – Randy Ward and his wife Carol, Shawn Starkey, Josh Starkey and his wife Laurie, Vanessa Sigmon and her husband Steve, and Amanda Roberts and her husband Kirt – and grandchildren Max, Ana, Kaylee, Emma, Ian, Ariel, Shawn Jr., and Charles. Andrea will always be remembered as a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who became affectionately known by all family members as simply "Grammy". She was a strong, formidable woman with a deep love of family, reading, picnics and laughter. She spent several years working in the Newport News school system as a teaching assistant and teacher. A celebration of Andrea's life will be held at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home at 836 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson VA 23662 on Saturday, March 16, at 2 pm with a reception to follow. A kind deed in her honor is the ideal memorial contribution. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2019
