"Andy's" bright light has gone out on July 21st, 2019. His life has been interrupted and the Lord has taken him Home. He was born on October 13, 1990 to Andreas and Betty Hatzidakis.



Andy is cherished in memory by his beloved fiancé, Lyndsay Costabile, who he had planned to marry this November. He is also cherished by his parents, Andreas and Betty Hatzidakis; sisters, Stephanie Quintanilla (Jonathan) and Christina Houser (Jeff); nephew, Manny Quintanilla; Goddaughter, Jahnina Jones; Grandfather, Bill Babcock (Diane); Thia, Debi Babcock; Uncles, William "Sonne" Babcock and Dan Babcock; cousins, Bill Metts and Patricia Babcock and all of our family in Greece. Also cherishing his memory are all the in-laws that are now part of our Forever Family; Stephen, Matt and Chris and the entire Houser-Scott Family, the Costabile Family, the Quintanilla Family, friends that became brothers, Cedric Jones, Jake Weschler, Jake Zacharias and many more. He will also be remembered by his Mission BBQ family.



Andy loved all sports particularly baseball and his own "ghetto ball" to name a few. Andy was the most hardworking and dedicated person. He lived his life to be "The Best" at everything he did. He was so loved by everyone he encountered.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27th at Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home between the hours of 11:00 am and 1:00pm.



Due to Andy's life long struggle with depression, in lieu of flowers please make donations to



https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/AndyHatzidakisMemorial-Fund Published in Daily Press on July 25, 2019