Andrew "Andy" B. Duncan, 67, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Though his life was shortened, Andy was able to make up for the lack of time in the quality he found in the many things he accomplished during his life. He dedicated 30 years to the Police Department and helping others. Seven of those years were spent in Hampton as a Patrol and Community Officer and the other 23 years in Newport News. Andy was a Patrol Officer, Motorcycle Officer, DARE Officer, Training Detective, Firearms Instructor, Driving Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Range Master, and was a member of the TACT Team. He held many other certifications and also had the privilege of serving in the Honor Guard. He was promoted to Sergeant and served as a Patrol Sergeant and Investigative Sergeant for the North Precinct.
When Andy retired from the force it was not for long. He went on to train others on safety and proper use of guns for several years. He met his wife Tammy and decided it was time to begin something new and retired again. He left his old home and moved to a 10-acre farm and decided to start a new life raising animals and living off the land. It was a peaceful, humble life that he enjoyed with his family. He also enjoyed the outdoor life traveling in his RV to different campsites.
Andy found great enjoyment in racing his car, "The Pink Panther", on the local race tracks and participated in local car shows. He had a talent for woodworking and loved making his famous BBQ and Beef Jerky. He held a black belt in taekwondo and proudly reminded others of this. He found himself working security side gigs; one of which was at Hampton Coliseum where he met and constantly told stories about the famous people he was able to meet and hang out with along the way.
Andy is survived by his loving wife, Tamara S. Duncan; daughters, Erica Strickland and husband Chris, and Tina Williams and husband Scott; step-sons, who he considered his own, Michael Schott and wife Teri, Ronald Pomposini and wife Minerva, Dante Pomposin and wife Julia, and Joshua Pomposini and wife Taylor; siblings, Howard Duncan (Phyllis), Bernard Swillinger (Kathleen), and Rosemarie Lindsey; and seven grandchildren.
The angels came and took you as I saw the teardrop from your eye, your smile and glow around your face I knew that God was waiting for you.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home, followed with a service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020