Its been 1 year since you've been away. I know what you mean now when you said, YOUR REAL FATHER WILL TAKE CARE ME. It hasn't gotten any easier with time, it still seems like yesterday we were just together. I will always LOVE and CHERISH you forever. Without GOD and the kids I dont know what I would do! UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN, ALWAYS AND FOREVER, YOUR WIFE MIESHA RN. PEEPLES



