Master Sergeant Andrew James Wright passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019 in Newport News, VA following a brief illness.



He, was born in Albany, GA where he spent the early years of his life. After graduating from Monroe High School, he enlisted



in the United States Army. After a distinguished 24 year career, he would retire from the U.S Army in 1997 and remain in



Newport News, VA. Where he would work with the Kinyo Virigina Inc. until he passed away.



Viewing will be available from 10 - 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 25, First Baptist Denbigh, 3628 Campbell Rd., Newport News, VA



23602. A Celebration of life service will follow at 11:00a.m.







Interment will be at the Albert J. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery with full military honors.